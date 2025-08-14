Bucks Sign Veteran Guard to One-Year Deal in Surprise Move
The Milwaukee Bucks signed veteran forward Amir Coffey to a one-year deal.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Coffey's deal is a training camp deal.
The 28-year-old forward will play for another NBA team for the first time in his career. Coffey spent the first six years of his career with the Clippers. He was healthy for most of last season, playing in 72 games.
In those contests, Coffey averaged a career-high 9.7 points, along with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc.
In his career, Coffey averages 6.7 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc in 323 games and 18.4 minutes of action.
The former Minnesota Golden Gopher went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. Coffey signed a two-way deal with the Clippers and panned out a solid career for himself in Southern California.
As a member of the Clippers, he was part of the playoffs for five of his six seasons there, and he will look to continue his current playoff streak with the Bucks.
The veteran guard will have some stiff competition in the backcourt. As the Bucks depth chart currently stands, it consists of Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Ryan Rollins and AJ Green.
Coffey will provide some depth to the Bucks, who need as much of it as they can get. The 28-year-old could play a vital role for the team as they are now without their All-Star guard, Damian Lillard.
Lillard was stretched and waived in early July in a stunning move that no one saw coming.
The Bucks are without a top star guard, but they now have five players who could fill that void in the time being. Milwaukee is entering the season with not much expectation on them.
Not too many pundits or experts believe the Bucks have a chance at competition this season, despite the fact that two top East teams will be without their best players moving forward, the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.
Nonetheless, the Bucks would love to surprise some people, and with a top-three eplayer in the world on their side, Giannis Antetokounmpo, they believe they have a good shot as anybody.
