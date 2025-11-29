Bucks Hit with Bad News Ahead of Nets Match, Possible 8-Game Losing Streak

The Milwaukee Bucks have been hit with some ominous injury news ahead of their home matchup against the lowly Brooklyn Nets, just a day after losing to the New York Knicks, 118-109.

Despite nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo returning to the team after a four-game layoff due to a left groin strain, Milwaukee dropped its seventh straight game when it lost to New York. The Bucks are now 8-12 on the season.

Playing just 28 minutes in the loss, Antetokounmpo scored 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and 10-of-14 shooting from the charity stripe, pulled down 15 rebounds, dished out eight dimes and swiped one steal.

The Knicks enjoyed significant advantages over the Bucks in rebounding (44-35), but otherwise they're counting stats were fairly similar.

The Bucks actually led, briefly, in the third quarter, but New York wrestled back its edge to lead by four points, 92-88, heading into the final frame. That's when the Knicks' 3-point shooting helped New York pull away, with a pair of Miles McBride triples and one from Tyler Kotek helped propel the team to a 101-88 edge.

A 14-3 Bucks run narrowed the Knicks' lead to just two points, 104-102, with 5:19 remaining in regulation. But New York subsequently created more separation, outscoring a fatigued Milwaukee 14-7 the rest of the way thanks to some Jalen Brunson drives (he made four free throws and one floater in the game's closing minutes), another McBride trey, and some additional scoring contributions from Josh Hart, Miles Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The more Milwaukee loses, the louder the chatter of a possible forced Antetokounmpo trade to a contender will become this season. Against the 3-15 Nets, the Bucks should have a pretty good shot at righting the ship, even if it's a temporary reprieve.

Per the league's latest injury report, however, Antetokounmpo might sit out the second night of a back-to-back slate of games.

Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who's only played one game this season, has seen his status upgraded to questionable as he recovers from a right knee meniscus surgery. 3-and-D power forward Taurean Prince, meanwhile, remains out indefinitely as he recovers from a neck surgery to address a herniated disc. Two-way signing Alex Antetokounmpo is putting in reps with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated...