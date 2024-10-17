Bucks Star Believes He 'May Get Traded' If Milwaukee Doesn't Win
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the new NBA season with the mindset of putting last season behind them fully. They were eliminated in the first round of the postseason by the Indiana Pacers, in part due to multiple injuries they suffered.
As they get ready for the new year, the players know that they have to perform well if they want to remain intake. Nobody knows this better than Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led Milwaukee to a title a few years back.
But since then, the Bucks haven't come close to hoisting up the trophy again. Part of this has been out of their control but it's also been due to inconsistent play on the floor.
Playing alongside co-star Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo has a good chance to win it all again. However, even he knows that if they don't win, changes are likely coming.
"Yeah, if we don't win a championship, I might get traded," Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. "This is the job we live. This is the world we're living in. It's everybody. At any given moment, if you don't succeed, that might be it for us. ... If you don't do a good enough job, you're out."
For Antetokounmpo to admit this is interesting and reflects the way that the league has been over the last few years. The days of a team consistently contending without anything to show for it are over as franchises are going all-in to win now.
Antetokounmpo is the face of the Bucks organization but the team would have to move him if they felt they couldn't win with him any longer. It likely won't come to that but remains a reality in the back of the minds of the team.
If he were to become available, there would be no shortage of suitors for the star forward. When healthy, Antetokounmpo is among the best players in the entire NBA.
The Bucks know how special of a talent he is so it would take a massive haul for them to even consider moving him. But in the world of this new NBA, anything is possible from an organization.
Milwaukee has a lot of pressure entering this season, starting from the stars to the end of the team. If they can come together, they can compete for the title. But if not, big changes will be coming and that leaves the door open for almost anything to occur.
