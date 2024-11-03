Bucks Star Has Home Burglarized During Game
The home of Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. was robbed during the Bucks' 114-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Portis shared on Sunday over social media that his home was burglarized, and called for anyone with information on the situation to report it to him.
"I consider Milwaukee my home," Portis wrote on X. "Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests!"
In his post, Portis included a video of the burglary and a video of him addressing Milwaukee.
"What's good, Milwaukee," Portis said. "Over the last four and a half seasons, I've considered Milwaukee as a home. I've grown here, I come here a boy, and elevated into a man. The love you guys give me here is something I haven't felt before in my NBA career. I've been in the league now for ten years, over a decade, can you believe that?"
"I've always felt like I've had to give it right back to you guys. I've tried to uplift the community, and make Milwaukee a better place. Giving food drives, talking to the youth on the regular, invite underserved groups to the games, etc. You name it, I did it, and still doing it. As I said before, this is a place I consider home, so why not make my home a better place? I know we've gotten off to a horrible start to start the season, but while I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion and they took most of my prized possessions."
Portis signed with the Bucks in November 2020 and helped Milwaukee win a championship in 2021. In 2022, he re-signed with the Bucks on a four-year, $49 million contract. He is now in his fifth season with the Bucks, making his time in Milwaukee the longest tenure of his career.
He recorded 10 points and eight rebounds against the Cavaliers on Saturday and has averaged 11 points per game this season.
More Bucks:
5 Takeaways from Bucks’ Heartbreaking Loss to Cavaliers
Former NBA Star Blames Bucks Terrible Start Directly on Doc Rivers