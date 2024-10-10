Bucks Starters Announced for Lakers Preseason Matchup
Milwaukee Bucks All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up for his first preseason game of 2024-25, the team recently announced via its official X account.
The 6-foot-11 superstar sat out the Bucks' preseason opener on Sunday, a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton will sit out, while new free agent signing Taurean Prince will replace him among Milwaukee's first five. Gary Trent Jr., the team's starting shooting guard, suffered an elbow injury in the third quarter of the Pistons game while trying to manuever around Detroit center Jaden Ivey, and he did miss the team's practice on Tuesday, but he is set to start.
Eight-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and one-time All-Star 3-and-D center Brook Lopez will round out the Bucks starters.
On the Lakers side, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reveals that starting shooting guard will sit out due to a sore ankle. Normal starters D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and L.A. All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be available, however. The Lakers announced on their official X account that young shooting guard Max Christie will replace Reaves among the traditional starting lineup.
Per sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the Bucks are -2.5 favorites to win at home against Los Angeles. Both clubs finished with middling regular season records, both made marginal changes to their rosters over the summer, and both are now slated to be missing a starter in a fairly meaningless preseason game. This could go either way given how little starters will play in the game's second half, and may be worth avoiding for bettors.
This story will be updated...
