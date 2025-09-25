Bucks Starting Lineup Ranked Among Worst in NBA
Heading into this season, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to have some changes to the starting lineup, specifically at the point guard and center positions.
Damian Lillard is no longer on the roster and signed with the Trail Blazers. Brook Lopez is in Los Angeles playing for the Clippers, coming off the bench. Kevin Porter Jr. and Myles Turner took their spots.
The Bucks are hoping this new starting lineup can help them compete for the NBA championship, but one analyst doesn't believe that they will be good enough with the starting five to get anywhere.
NBA Insider Ranks The Bucks as One of The Worst Starting Lineups In The League
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints ranks the Bucks as having the 23rd-best starting lineup in the NBA. He mentions that they still have a chance in the East simply because of how good Giannis Antetokounmpo is.
"Any team with Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance to win a championship. No matter how bad the Milwaukee Bucks' roster looks, they will have a chance to win not just because they are in the East, but because Giannis is that good. After all, he just carried Greece to a third-place finish in the EuroBasket tournament."
Siegel cites how bad Kyle Kuzma was after the trade for him last season as one of the reasons why the Bucks are ranked so low.
"If the Bucks can knock down perimeter shots in bunches and Kyle Kuzma can be better than he was after the team acquired him at the trade deadline, then Milwaukee actually has a chance to be decent."
The Bucks Are Relying on Myles Turner to Have a Great Season
Turner is being heavily relied on to play a massive role on this team, and Siegel isn't sure how much of an upgrade he is over Lopez.
"Although Myles Turner is a good player, how much of an upgrade is he from Brook Lopez in Doc Rivers' system? Once again, the Bucks are an Antetokounmpo injury away from being the worst team in the NBA, since they continue to surround him with lackluster play."
The Bucks believe that Turner's performance in the NBA Finals won't happen over the course of an entire season. They feel confident in the starting lineup they'll have.
