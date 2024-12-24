Bucks Still 'Pissed' About Not Playing on Christmas Day
Playing on Christmas Day is one of the best traditions the NBA has. The NBA looks to be dominant that day in the sports world, and more often than not, they do.
It's a perfect day to watch basketball and see the best of the best go at it. The tradition, the jerseys, and the environment are like no other, and that should be the case as we approach Christmas Day 2024.
Only 10 teams get to play on Christmas Day, as the NBA schedules five games. In this case, they usually schedule the best and marquee matchups, but the Bucks will not participate in this tradition this season.
The Bucks are not happy they won't be playing on Christmas, and their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't mince any words about his feelings on that topic. Antetokounmpo admitted that he is upset about it.
“We don’t get a Christmas game. Why? Because we got a small market. Maybe that’s the case. Or I want to believe what I tell you, I think there’s an algorithm within the NBA that they choose which team will get the most attention, the most viewership that day,” the two-time MVP said.
“I’m a little bit upset or kind of questioning it,” Antetokounmpo added. “But I really believe there’s probably an algorithm that takes place within the NBA that shows who is the most attractive team or which team gets the most attention for them to be able to play in the Christmas game.”
However, he added that he is happy that he would get a regular Christmas for the first time since 2017.
“I’m pissed,” Antetokounmpo said. “But I’m happy at the same time because I get to for the first time since 2017 — yeah, 2017 was the last time I actually spent Christmas like a regular person, I didn’t play a noon game. I get to, for once, sit on my couch and be entertained and watch NBA basketball, be entertained by other players and not the one doing the entertaining.
Instead, the 10 teams participating will be the San Antonio Spurs at the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers at the Golden State Warriors, and the Denver Nuggets at the Phoenix Suns.
It's an honor to play on Christmas Day; nonetheless, the Bucks have a handful of days to rest and continue their winning ways on the day after Christmas on Dec. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets.
