Bucks Surge in Power Rankings After NBA Cup Victory
The Milwaukee Bucks have experienced a massive upswing after their terrible start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
After starting with a 2-8 record, the Bucks have now worked to No. 5 in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record.
Nothing exemplifies Milwaukee's hard work and dedication more than when they upset the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 to definitively win the NBA Cup. And NBA experts have taken notice.
The Bucks' recent success has seen the term surge in power rankings across multiple publications, showing that a team can come back from the brink of disaster to become one of the biggest threats in the NBA.
Law Murray of The Athletic had Milwaukee jump from No. 14 to No. 11, noting that the team has made some successful but difficult decisions when it comes to their rotation.
"As the Bucks continue to stabilize, they have made one hard decision, and that is to phase out 10-year veteran Connaughton from the rotation," Murray said. "Entering Tuesday, he has only played in two of the past 12 games, with Khris Middleton returning, AJ Green emerging, Andre Jackson Jr. starting, and Gary Trent Jr. settling into a bench role."
"Connaughton was part of the 2021 Bucks championship team, played with Damian Lillard in Portland and has a player option in 2025 that he surely will pick up, so those limit his chances of getting moved. But at $9.4 million this season, it will be interesting to see if the Bucks try to get a younger contributor."
Other publications had the Bucks' position increase even more. This includes ESPN, who had Milwaukee leap six spots to No. 7.
"The Bucks had a dominant showing in their win against the Thunder on Tuesday night, claiming the 2024 NBA Cup crown," Jamal Collier said. "After starting the season 2-8, the Bucks still have the best record in the NBA since Nov. 12, going 12-3 in their past 15 games."
"They rank eighth in defensive efficiency during that span while Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmopo have emerged as the highest scoring tandem in the NBA, averaging a combined 58.4 points."
Finally, John Schuhmann of NBA.com placed Milwaukee seven spots to No. 8, noting the difference made by forward Khris Middleton.
"Khris Middleton has played no more than 23:08 in his four games back, but all four have been within five in the last five and he's been on the floor down the stretch every time," Schuhmann said. "The Bucks have been at their best with reserves on the floor over those four games."
"Middleton already has more assists to Giannis Antetokounmpo (15) in just 81 minutes together than everybody on the team except Damian Lillard (52)."
