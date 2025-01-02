Bucks Trade Proposal Lands Milwaukee Extra Depth For Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing some better basketball lately. They are coming off a 120-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers which saw them come back from a 19-point deficit. Still, they need some help off the bench. This trade proposal would help them with that issue.
Bucks receive: Duop Reath and 2027 second-round draft pick
Trail Blazers receive: MarJon Beauchamp
This trade would give the Bucks some depth at the center spot, something they don't really have right now. Brook Lopez is the starting center and Giannis Antetokounmpo usually plays center when he rests on the bench. They don't have a reliable player on the bench at the center spot.
Reath has fallen out of the rotation in Portland. He could use a change of scenery. He's still just in his second year in the NBA and is just 28 years old. Reath is also a serviceable three-point shooter, shooting at 36% from beyond the arc for his career. That's something the Bucks need from the center spot.
MarJon Beauchamp is someone who has fallen out of the rotation for the Bucks. He has actually played in fewer games than Reath has this season. Reath has played in 15 games while Beauchamp has played in just 14 games. He plays a position that the Bucks are deeper at, though.
He is a shooting guard, which the Trail Blazers don't need more of either. The difference is that Beauchamp is four years younger than Reath. He is just 24 years old and has shown some potential on the defensive side of the court. The Blazers need better defense in the backcourt.
The Bucks are likely going to make a move once the trade deadline gets closer. Center is a position that they are likely looking at. Their bench needs more help at that spot, especially because the Bucks aren't a particularly good rebounding team with who they currently have.
Portland is a team to watch as a seller heading into the deadline. Even if the Bucks don't end up making this specific move with them, they could make a different move with the Trail Blazers depending on the price. Jerami Grant is a player that a lot of teams have their eyes on.
Milwaukee currently sits at fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Another piece or two off the bench could really help them make a push.
