Bucks vs Nets: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Milwaukee Bucks will head to Brooklyn for their first of a three-game road trip against the Nets. The Bucks will look to improve to 2-1, while the Nets will look for their first win of the season in their home opener.
The Bucks will take on the Nets in their home area, the Barclays Center, with tip-off set at 6 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a heavy road favorite in this game, with a -8.5 spread. The Bucks, who currently sit as the seventh seed in the conference, have a moneyline set at -400, and the over/under is set at 228.5.
Milwaukee is looking to start this road trip on the right foot after splitting its first two games of the season. To open the season, Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia 76ers 124-109 on the road and then lost 133-122 to the Chicago Bulls at home.
The Bucks are led by their two superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo is leading the team in scoring and rebounding with 31.5 points per game and 12.5 rebounds, along with 6.0 assists and 0.5 blocks.
Lillard is averaging 29.0 points per game, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 37 minutes per game. Lillard is leading the team in assists, while Bobby Portis is leading the team in steals with 1.5, and Brook Lopez is leading the team in blocks with 4.5.
The Nets will play in front of their home crowd and be officially introduced to their head coach, Jordi Fernandez, who is making his coaching debut at home. The Nets will look to avoid their first 0-3 start since dripping the first even games in the 2015-16 season.
Brooklyn hopes to avoid repeating its mistakes of committing too many turnovers and fouls, which it did in its two losses at Atlanta and Orlando.
The Nets and Bucks met five times in the 2023-24 season, and the Bucks won 5-0. There were a couple of close games in the process; however, the Bucks reigned victorious and will look for the same dominance over the Nets starting on Sunday.
ESPN Analytics is giving the Bucks a 54 percent chance to win the game, while they are giving the Nets a 46 percent chance to win the game.
Milwaukee will be without their star forward, Khris Middleton, with Antetokounmpo and AJ Green being game-time decisions.
As for the Nets, they will be without Day'Ron Sharpe, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Trendon Watford.
I expect the Bucks to continue their dominance over the Nets.
Bucks 120, Nets 107.
More Bucks: Doc Rivers Credits Bulls For Taking Advantage of Bucks Poor Defensive Effort