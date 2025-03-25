Bucks Waiting for Imaging Results on Concerning New Damian Lillard Injury
The 40-31 Milwaukee Bucks have been without their nine-time All-Star point guard for the past three consecutive bouts, during which they've gone 2-1.
34-year-old Damian Lillard has been dealing with a right calf strain of late, and it appears the 6-foot-2 Weber State product has undergone imaging multiple times to determine just how extensive the ailment is, per Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard Refuses to Call Bucks Teammate by Viral Nickname
Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers revealed the imaging Lillard's calf has undergone but was revealed that the team is not yet sure if Lillard has suffered a tear in the calf.
"I don't yet," Rivers said. "We'll know more."
The Bucks' regular season is coming to a close. With just a few weeks remaining, Lillard doesn't have much time to recuperate.
"It's been frustrating just obviously not being able to play this point in the season, but just trying to learn more," Lillard said.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Former NBA Guard Calls Out Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo for Not Evolving Skillset
Milwaukee has 11 games left in the 2024-25 regular season. There's a chance the team could catch the No. 3-seeded New York Knicks (with a 44-26 record as of this writing) in the standings and, more realistically, the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers (42-29). But it's going to be tough sledding without the club's second-best player.
"Just the normal soreness," Lillard added of his pain. "I'm not sure how much I could actually be doing about it, so it's still at that stage."
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo Downplays Secret Meeting with Damian Lillard, Doc Rivers
Lillard, too, is unaware of what the imaging could portend for his health just yet.
"I don't [know]," Lillard said. "Not enough. Not enough for me to speak."
Rivers did concede that, despite Lillard being considered day-to-day, he hasn't really improved much during the week he's sat out.
"No, obviously 'cause he's not playing," Rivers said. "So, we're just going to keep monitoring it and hopefully we'll get more information about it (Monday). I know he saw some people so we're checking everything out."
Lillard is certainly hoping to be ready for Milwaukee once the playoffs tip off on April 19.
When healthy, he's still pretty tough to beat offensively. So it would behoove Milwaukee to take its time with the decorated vet.
"I mean, the only thing I can say is when we do get to that point (the playoffs), regardless, I want to go into healthy," Lillard said. "So it's just wanting to be healthy No. 1 and that's pretty much it."
Lillard will get his next opportunity to suit up soon enough. The Bucks are slated to play against the West's mighty Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Doc Rivers Slams Bucks' 'Trust' Following Another Loss to Cavaliers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Reaching NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Can Take, Make More 3-Point Shot Attempts
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.