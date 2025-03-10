Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes He Can Take, Make More 3-Point Shot Attempts
Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season.
The 30-year-old has played some of his basketball of the season thus far, and the Bucks are poised for a deep playoff run if he remains healthy. Health has been the Achilles heel for the Bucks in the past few seasons, but as long as Antetokounmpo is on their side, they are a threat to beat anyone in the league.
Although Antetokounmpo has done it all this season, he has shied away from the three-point shot. Antetokounmpo has the lowest amount of threes this season since his second year in the league, which was 10 seasons ago.
This season, he is only attempting 0.8 threes while making 0.2 per game.
That number has only decreased since the 2019-20 season. However, that could change as the season winds down. Antetokounmpo spoke to the media and addressed his threes, saying he believes he can take and make more threes.
"Me shooting a bunch of 3s -- which I would love; trust me, I love shooting the ball -- but right now, that's not what my team needs from me," Antetokounmpo said. "I know I'm going to make big 3s, big shots. But that's not my main focus. My main focus is to attack, facilitate, get the 15-footers all day long. If I have 20 of them, I'm going to take all 20 of them."
Whether he settles for threes or not, it doesn't appear to make a difference in his game. Antetokounmpo is still a force to be reckoned with, regardless of where his points come from.
Antetokounmpo 's numbers from behind the arc are not pretty, as he is only shooting 19 percent from beyond the arc. The Greek Freak's best percentage with more than one attempt came in 2019-20 when he shot 30.4 percent on 4.7 attempts (a career-high).
Considering how the team has defended over the years, it is quite a shock that Antetokounmpo has gotten away from the three. However, he is an unstoppable force, forcing the team to adjust to him rather than the other way around.
"My whole career, I've seen a wall," Antetokounmpo said. "Now when I'm playing at the elbow, I'm able to get to my spot, be one step away from the rim, being able to facilitate easier, and I think I can make the 15-, 17-, 18-footer at a high rate now."
Antetokounmpo, with or without a three-point shot, is a threat from anywhere on the floor.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo On Verge of Reaching NBA Feat For First Time Since 1989-90
Bucks Listed as Potential Landing Spot For $23M Guard This Summer
Doc Rivers Believes Magic Played More 'Desperate' Than Bucks in Frustrating Loss
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI