Bucks Will Push Giannis Antetokounmpo to His Limit This Year, Says Insider
The decision to essentially get rid of Damian Lillard for center Myles Turner completely changes the calculus for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2025-26.
The two-man game of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo was discarded for a construct featuring a very deep frontline and questionable guard play.
The point guard spot figures to be manned by Kevin Porter Jr. and Cole Anthony — neither of which can be categorized as proven starter-level guards in this league. Additionally, the off-guard spot is also slated to feature multiple players (AJ Green, Ryan Rollins) without much in the way of experience.
Realistically, of the rotation options, Gary Trent Jr. and Gary Harris are the only ones with a track record of performing adequately for longer stretches of time.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic did a deep dive into Antetokounmpo and his role on this year's team. With the team looking vastly different in the post-Lillard era, The Greek Freak may be asked to take on some further responsibility stretching that's already a considerable work load.
"As a point forward, or whatever the organization will call the position this season, Antetokounmpo will get the first shot at taking up extra scoring and playmaking opportunities. But at some point, there is only so much one player can do. Antetokounmpo will have the chance to show the world how much can he do, and he has always relished such opportunities, but this season may end up revealing what the limit will be in this regard."
The point forward role is something the Bucks may opt to do partially out of necessity, and also due to the roster construction.
In theory, if Antetokounmpo mans the point spot offensively, he could be surrounded by Turner, Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Bobby Portis Jr. Given Antetokounmpo's defensive prowess, being elite in switching and defending smaller players would in theory enable the Bucks to operate with a big lineup.
At the same time, it's already asking a lot of Antetokounmpo to be the unquestioned No. 1 scoring option. Having him function as the primary facilitator may be taxing on his body given the rigors of initiating offense and potentially bringing the ball up the court.
Then again, based on the comments recently made by Alperen Sengun about Antetokounmpo's passing ability, the star player may be motivated to prove everyone that he's got some real game in that specific capacity.
