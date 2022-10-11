Skip to main content
"I’m buying my son a Giannis jersey as his first jersey."-Comedian Hasan Minhaj praises the Milwaukee Bucks star's humble attitude

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo's humble attitude reminds Hasan Minhaj of NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has gradually become one of the best players in the NBA, with a stellar resume going into his 10th season. The two-time MVP has brought success back to the Milwaukee Bucks organization and has started drawing comparisons to some of the greats of the game.

While most players are looked-up to based on what they bring to the court, a few command the same respect off the court. And Giannis has seemingly become that guy whose humble attitude is inspiring.

Hasan Minhaj’s Hakeem Olajuwon story

American comedian Hasan Minhaj was recently invited to JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast, as he shared a heartfelt story about his childhood. Minhaj was an NBA fan growing up in Sacramento and he got the surprise of his life when he saw Hakeem Olajuwon at the mosque his family frequented. His first NBA jersey was an Olajuwon replica jersey that his dad gifted him.

“We went ballistic. We could not believe like one of the best NBA players in the world at the time comes to the mosque. … He like let the little kids kind of huddle around him, and he gave this speech,” Hasan recollected. “He was like, ‘Hey kids, make sure you listen to your parents, make sure you pray, and you’re like grateful to God and just remember that attitude is everything.’”

“Then I realized, I was like, wait a second, whose jersey should I buy for my son right now, and it’s their attitude… I’m buying my son a Giannis jersey as his first jersey, exactly because of his attitude,Hasan added.

Giannis’ value to the NBA

As a player in the league, Antetokounmpo is an outstanding role model for kids growing up with NBA aspirations. He’s battled various odds to reach this juncture of his career, where his name is pulled up with other greats, but he remains humble.

“Giannis is the immigrant Uncle that the country needs, that the NBA needs, and that the world needs right now. … He is cheap to a fault, he is loyal, he is family oriented, he is humble, and he has an amazing attitude, Minhaj said.

Antetokounmpo’s determination to be one of the greatest sets him apart. His hunger and passion are evident in the way he plays, and he can inspire generations to come. It will be interesting to see what Year 10 holds for the Greek Freak.

