Bucks News: Bobby Portis Takes Hilarious Shot at Kyle Kuzma, City of Milwaukee

Now we know it wasn’t Lou and Chandler’s fashion commentary that changed Kyle Kuzma’s wardrobe…@BPortistime says @kylekuzma has nothing to dress for when everything in Milwaukee closes at 10 p.m.! 🤣👕😴@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/Sw2WL2XfTT