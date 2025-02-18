Bucks News: Bobby Portis Takes Hilarious Shot at Kyle Kuzma, City of Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks made a big move at the trade deadline to trade for Kyle Kuzma. In order to acquire him, they had to ship Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards.
While it was painful to part with someone who helped them win the title back in 2021, it was a necessary move. Kuzma increases the chances that they can win the NBA championship this season over what Middleton was giving them.
Now that Kuzma is in Milwaukee, he has to adjust to playing with a new set of teammates. That process will start to go smoother following the All-Star break.
Kuzma isn't just known for his play on the court but for his pre-game fits. Kuzma has had a lot of interesting fashion choices before games.
Everyone is aware of his fashion choices, including other NBA players. Fan favorite Bobby Portis had some advice for Kuzma now that he's in Milwaukee in regards to his fit choices.
Speaking on Run It Back, Portis gave a slight shot at the fans in Milwaukee while giving Kuzma some advice.
"Man, there ain't nothing to be dressing up for in Milwaukee. You don't need to be putting none of that on in Milwaukee. You don't need to be dressing up after the game. At ten o'clock, everything closed."
Portis alludes to the fact that there isn't a lot going on in Milwaukee at night. He might not be wrong, but that's a subtle shot at what the city has to offer to some NBA players.
Kuzma is still likely going to be dressing up for games in a crazy way. He dressed up this way for away games, even when he was playing in smaller markets.
The Bucks entered the All-Star break fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, but they are just a game behind the Pacers for fourth. Getting that spot would give them a home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Getting Kuzma integrated with the rest of the players as fast as possible will help them make that run up the standings.
Right now, Kuzma is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
