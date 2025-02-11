Damian Lillard Injury Status for Bucks vs Timberwolves
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a disappointing loss against the Golden State Warriors with a final score of 125-111.
Star guard Damian Lillard put on a spectacular performance, securing 38 points on 12-for-20 field goals and 11-for-13 free throws. Despite Lillard having one of the best games of his season, the Bucks were routed by the Warriors.
The Bucks have now gone 2-6 in their last eight games, and are sitting at 28-24 this season.
To make matters worse, the Bucks might be without Lillard for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Bucks' official injury report for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves has revealed that Lillard has been downgraded to "probable." Though that does not mean he will not suit up, there is still a chance that his injury could lead to being sidelined.
Lillard is dealing with right hamstring soreness, which could be attributed to his huge night against the Warriors.
The Bucks are already in rough shape due to Giannis Antetokounmpo being out due to a left calf strain. Should they lose Lillard, the team might drop another game.
Lillard could do well with some rest time, as he is also set to appear in the All-Star Game, along with the 3-point contest during the games. However, losing him for this week's game might cause far more trouble for the already struggling Bucks.
Lillard has been playing some fantastic ball this season, securing 25.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game.
The NBA season is a bit more than halfway through, and the All-Star game break might be what the Bucks need to shake off their up-and-down play as of late.
Even at 28-24, the Bucks are still No. 5 in the Eastern Conference. The biggest concern is the team sliding out of their current playoff spot and having to participate in the play-in tournament following the conclusion of the regular season.
With Lillard playing so well, the Bucks do have a chance to bounce back. Once a healed Antetokounmpo also rejoins the roster, the team can work towards climbing out of their near .500 record.
