“It's his track record!" - DeMar DeRozan explains why he went after Grayson Allen

The Milwaukee Bucks ended their 5-game road trip with a 1-4 record after they faltered in the clutch and blew a big lead against the Chicago Bulls, losing 113-119 in overtime. Anytime these two division rivals face off, tensions are high, and last night was the perfect example of that.

Going after Grayson

Things got heated in the third quarter of last night's battle between Milwaukee and Chicago. Grayson Allen got slightly pushed by Patrick Williams after passing the ball, and the Bucks guard went flying into DeMar DeRozan who fell down.

DeRozan didn't like that, as he immediately got up and went after Grayson, sharing a few choice words for him before getting separated. Allen on the other hand was confused and wondering why DeMar is so mad at him.

Bad blood history

DeRozan's reaction might have seemed excessive, considering it didn't look intentional or like anything much, but the Bulls star explained why he got heated in the post-game conference:

“It's his track record,” DeRozan said. “If it was Boban, I wouldn't have done anything. I didn't know if it was on purpose or what happened.”

DeRozan is of course implying that Allen and his history of dirty plays influenced his reaction. After all, Grayson has been vastly hated and labeled dirty ever since his days at Duke. Allen has a track record of dirty plays and altercations on the college and NBA level which doesn't sit well with a lot of his peers.

Especially with the Bulls, as he got on their bad side last year when he pushed Alex Caruso out of the air, which led to him breaking his hand and missing 7 weeks of action. That impacted Chicago's season, as the whole roster and even broadcasters don't shy away from bashing Allen and going after him for his actions.

With years that has slowly changed, but every now and then, Grayson gets into these kinds of situations, and opponents have zero patience for him. Hopefully, Grayson will manage to outgrow his reputation as a dirty player with his on-court play in the future.