Doc Rivers' Position as Bucks Coach Remains Secure: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are off to one of their worst starts in over a decade. As of Wednesday, they have a 3-8 record, which puts them 12th in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks are a disaster at the moment, and while things seem to be heading on a downward spiral, they will reportedly stand pat with head coach Doc Rivers.
According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Rivers is not on the hot seat in Milwaukee.
"I could certainly see the Bucks doing some kind of deal, if not more than one, before the Feb. 6 deadline. But in terms of the big stuff that comes with their team’s calculus — Giannis, Dame, Doc and Khris — I don’t see anything changing. For those asking about whether Rivers could be on the hot seat, let’s not forget the Bucks paid him approximately $40 million on a three-and-a-half-year deal less than a year ago. What’s more, Horst is facing pressure because of how these past few seasons have gone, and league sources are skeptical he’d be given the leeway to make another coaching change this soon."
Through 10 games of the season, the Bucks are not considering moving off of Rivers. Although there is chatter that they may do just that, as Amick said, they would owe Rivers a ton of money if they decide to pull the trigger.
On the other hand, the Bucks seem a long way from competing for an NBA title. While they have two superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, they aren't really working with anything else.
They are an older team that is also injury-prone, and although they have the personnel on paper, they are one of the worst defensive teams in the league.
The Bucks rank 20th in opponent points per game (115.7), 11th in opponent points per game (43.0), 22nd in opponent effective field goal percentage (55 percent), and 26th in opponent shooting efficiency (1.17).
Rivers took over for former coach Adrian Griffin when the Bucks fired him in the middle of the year and replaced him with Rivers. The Bucks were doing just fine with Griffin, collecting a 30-13 record with him at the helm.
Nonetheless, the problems run deeper than just Rivers. The Bucks are over the second apron, which means they can't take on more money in a trade, aggregate salaries, or put cash into a trade.
On top of that, they lack assets, picks, and lack depth.
They are stuck in the middle, and that is the worst spot you want to be in in sports.
