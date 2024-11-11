Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Doubles Down on Jaylen Brown's 'Child' Remark
During the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo put out his hand for a handshake to Celtics' Jaylen Brown after getting called for an offensive foul, but Antetokounmpo lifted his hand and faked going in for the handshake.
Brown did not take well to the fake, calling Antetokounmpo a "child" after the game.
"Giannis is a child," Brown said. "I'm just focused on helping my team get the win. And that's what we did tonight."
Antetokounmpo was surprised when he learned Brown's response to what he considered a lighthearted joke.
“Oh, that’s what he said? Dang," Antetokounmpo said.
"I thought that I gave him a compliment and he was just going at me," Antetokounmpo said. "At the same time, it is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy. I try to surround myself with young people so I can stay young myself and sometimes I might go on the court and do stuff like that."
Antetokounmpo acknowledged that his kids and nieces keep him young and that the move is something he does with his kids.
In the end, Antetokounmpo was complimentary of Brown as a player.
"I think he's an incredible player. He always does the right thing to help his team win. But I'm just gonna continue to be me and at the end of the day if I'm called the child so be it. ... Great player, great competitor, if I have another opportunity I'll do it again.'
Brown and the Celtics ultimately came back from a deficit in the third quarter and pulled away with the win at the end of the fourth quarter. In his first game back from a hip injury, Brown finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
The Bucks blew a lead and allowed the Celtics to win, causing the Bucks to now sit at 2-8 on the season. Antetokounmpo recorded his best game of the season, racking up 43 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, but even that wasn't enough to lead Milwaukee to a win. The Bucks will have to continue to claw their way out of the cellar if they want to contend this season.
