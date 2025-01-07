Bucks' Doc Rivers Reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo Needed Stitches Following Significant Injury
Despite a 24-point win and his star player making NBA history on Monday night, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo needed stitches.
Late in the second quarter during last night's 128-104 road victory against the Toronto Raptors, Antetokounmpo attempted to block an RJ Barrett layup.
Unfortunately for Antetokounmpo, he caught his pinky on the rim in the attempt and had to be checked out of the game.
After returning to the game with a wrapped finger, Giannis secured a historic triple-double, despite not playing in the fourth quarter. AP News' Tim Reynolds reported this was the first 11 point 12-rebound and 13-assist triple-double in league history.
The reporters postgame were concerned with the health of the two-time MVP asking Rivers during the press conference for updates about Antetokoumpo.
The head coach revealed that his star required three stitches on the pinky of his shooting hand.
“He needed stitches. He didn't want to come out because he felt like he could finish, but it kept bleeding. It definitely was affecting him. You could see it really was hurting his ballhandling a little bit,” Rivers said. “I think he's good. I just think it's stitches, but I actually don't know where. I think it's somewhere on his hand.”
After the game, Antetokounmpo told the anxious reporters that he was "fine" and is not going to "overthink" this injury despire the stitches in his hand.
The Bucks currently have the power forward listed as a game-time decision as they look toward their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Although the injury is not considered severe, many are looking forward to his potential matchup with 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
Antetokounmpo leads the league in scoring this season, despite the 11 points Monday bringing down the eight-time All-NBA star's scoring average from 32.3 to 31.6. Six-time All-NBA Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, winner of the league's last four MVP honors, is narrowly in second place with 31.5 points per game.
Milwaukee sits at the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 18-16. They are seen as a team that may potentially make a trade deadline move to improve their bench depth or to fill the much-needed wing position.
