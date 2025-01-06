Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton Surprisingly Ruled Out vs Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their top forward, Khris Middleton, for Monday's contest against the Toronto Raptors.
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported via X.
Middleton is ruled out due to tendinitis in his ankle.
The 31-year-old forward was initially ruled as probable of Monday's content but was quickly ruled out by the team hours before tip-off.
With Middleton likely to be sidelined, Gary Trent, Taurean Prince, and AJ Green could be more involved for the Bucks.
Middleton was listed as probable prior to his news. He appeared in 12 consecutive contents, including seven straight starts. His last contest was not one to remember, as he finished with two points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during a 105-102 loss.
Middleton has been dealing with his ankle issues after he had two ankle surgeries in the 2024 off-season to address issues caused by injuries, including a severe ankle sprain from the previous season.
He got surgery on his left ankle immediately after the playoffs and received surgery on his right ankle, which was a minor arthroscopic procedure in mid-June.
Middleton missed close to a quarter of the season while recovering from the surgeries. He described the rehab process as physically and mentally challenging and said that he was trying to avoid falling into a "dark tunnel."
It was a slow and methodical increase to returning to the court, and he had recently started to find his groove.
It's been a tough road for the veteran forward, as he last played 70 or more games in the 2018-19 season. Last season, the 33-year-old played in 55 games and was on pace to play in 68 games before he sprained his left ankle on a reckless closeout from Kevin Durant.
He will continue to be vital for the Bucks moving forward, especially in the Eastern Conference, which is top-heavy.
On Monday, the Bucks will look to get their 18th win of the season without Middleton. They will look to get back to their winning ways after dropping two consecutive games and four of their last five.
The Bucks have been mediocre, 5-5, in their last 10 games. They are averaging 109.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.8 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.
