Doc Rivers Reveals Why Bucks Didn't Appeal Bobby Portis' Drug Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key players for aa huge stretch of the season. Bobby Portis was suspended 25 games because he violated the banned substance policy.
Now, the Bucks are without their best player off the bench. Portis gives the Bucks scoring and rebounding with the second unit and can be a spot starter if needed.
Portis can slide into the starting lineup when Giannis Antetokounmpo gets hurt, which has been often lately. Now, they will no longer have that luxury.
That means that the rest of the bench has to step up and make up for his production. Portis has acknowledged his mistake but says he didn't take any banned substance willingly.
The Bucks will not appeal the drug suspension. They will let Portis take the suspension and welcome him back once he has served his punishment.
Bucks coach Doc Rivers revealed why they won't be appealing the suspension, and his reasoning makes sense.
It makes a lot of sense for them not to appeal the suspension if they are afraid it could end up dragging into the playoffs. They desperately need Portis for the postseason.
The Bucks shouldn't need him to make the playoffs. They are still fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, so they are firmly in the playoffs.
The key for them is that they have a 3.5-game lead ahead of the seventh spot, which is where they need to stay ahead of in order to avoid the play-in.
Milwaukee is hoping to still make a run at the fourth seed so they can get home-court advantage for the first round. They are just a game behind the Pacers for that spot.
The Bucks should be able to survive without Portis for the rest of the regular season. As long as they can stay healthy, that shouldn't be a big deal.
Health has been an issue, though. Antetokounmpo just returned from his calf injury and played limited minutes on Thursday. Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma have some injury history too.
Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
