Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Extensively About Khris Middleton Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks made a huge move at the trade deadline to trade Khris Middleton. They traded him for Kyle Kuzma in an effort to make a win-now move.
Kuzma's scoring and rebounding ability make him a better fit for this current team than Middleton. Middleton has not been healthy this year and looks like he is over the hill in his career.
That doesn't mean that this wasn't a tough move. Middleton was a key cog in the Bucks' 2021 championship team. He is one of the longest-tenured players on the Bucks.
Quite frankly, Giannis Antetokounmpo grew up with Middleton. They played a lot of basketball over the years.
Antetokounmpo was sad when they made the move to give up Middleton because he is very good friends with him. It was more of a personal thing than it was a basketball thing for him.
Antetokounmpo hadn't been asked about the trade since about 30 minutes after the news of the trade broke because he has been hurt. He had more extensive thoughts this time.
"It's definitely weird. Probably the most weird feeling was in Charlotte for me. Going through shootaround, him not being there and after, in the game, like suiting up for the game. I've played a game with Khris not physically in the arena, but just thinking he's not on the roster, he's not on the team no more, it was definitely a weird feeling for me because I've never played an NBA game without Khris being on the roster."
This is going to take some time for him to get used to since Middleton is someone that Antetokounmpo has always haad with him.
When reminded that the Bucks will play the Wizards soon, Antetokounmpo had a funny response.
While Antetokounmpo will miss Middleton, this was the right move for the Bucks. Kuzma gives them more than what Middleton does, and will continue to do so for a few years.
Winning a championship would prove that this is the right move. So far this season, Middleton is averaging just 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
