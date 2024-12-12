Doc Rivers Says Bucks Will Be 'Bringing Wheelchairs' to NBA Cup Semi-Finals
The Milwaukee Bucks clinched their spot in the semi-finals of the NBA Cup this season and will be heading to Las Vegas for the final games. They are part of the final four teams who made it this far and will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks for the right to move onto the title game.
Milwaukee has battled through adversity this season but they've stayed undefeated in NBA Cup games so far. But ahead of the NBA Cup semi-finals, head coach Doc Rivers had some jokes regarding his team.
"I mean, we're gonna being our wheelchairs to the cup because we have these three young teams. You know, everybody's, Atlanta is young. Oklahoma is young. Houston is young. Then here comes the old Milwaukee Bucks wheeling in. That's what we are gonna be, you know. We're gonna just wheel in our wheelchairs and come in on our canes and see if we can just play some basketball. That's what we are gonna do."
Compared to the other three teams, Milwaukee is considered the oldest of the bunch. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Hawks, and Houston Rockets are three of the younger squads around the league.
But each side has gotten through the NBA Cup so far and is now in a position to win it all. Milwaukee will have their hands full with the Hawks but if they can get past them, the real challenge presents itself.
Both the Thunder and Rockets are among the best teams in the NBA, presenting a tough opponent for whoever plays. Milwaukee has the talent to win this tournament but they will need to fully execute on the floor.
The team has battled back from a poor start to the season and has put themselves back into a good spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks have used more time on the court together to help aid them in this journey and it's been reflected in their play.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have been special for Milwaukee this season, helping the Bucks to be a dominant force. If they perform up to par over these next few games, Milwaukee could end up winning the NBA Cup.
More Bucks: Bucks' Trade Market Heats Up as Eastern Conference Duo Price Revealed
New Bucks Trade Pitch Sees Damian Lillard Flipped for $129M Former Champ
Bucks Among Leading Contenders to Acquire Former Defensive Player of the Year Finalist