Bucks News: Trade Market Heats Up as Eastern Conference Duo Price Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks have battled back to get themselves into a place of contention in the Eastern Conference. It hasn't been easy but the team came together and helped right the sinking ship.
After a poor start to the year, there was a ton of speculation about Milwaukee making a drastic trade to shake things up. But the Bucks pushed back against that notion and were able to turn things around with the guys on the roster.
But ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline, Milwaukee will be one of the more interesting teams on the market. They are expected to be active as they try to upgrade the roster for a deep playoff run.
One area that the Bucks need some help in is at the wing position. The Bucks have seen some issues with their defense and adding another 3-and-D type of player could drastically help things out.
One name that has been connected to Milwaukee has been forward Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee is expected to engage the Nets in a potential deal but the price could be higher than the Bucks can afford.
According to NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets may be looking for first-round draft capital for Finney-Smith. Sidery also mentioned point guard Dennis Schroder as a possible name to watch in terms of Brooklyn packaging together in a deal.
As the Nets seek first-round draft capital for Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder, don’t be surprised to see both veterans packaged together to achieve their goal. Finney-Smith and Schröder combine to make $27.9 million, an attainable figure for various contending teams.
For the Bucks, they only have one tradable first-round pick to use, their 2031 selection. But with Milwaukee being in full win-now mode, it could see them use it to upgrade the roster.
The Bucks owe it to stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to fully put this roster into the best possible place for contention. This team has the tools to win it all but they just need some extra help to make it happen.
A deal for someone like Finney-Smith could massively help things, especially with Milwaukee having to face a team like the Boston Celtics down the road. Adding more shooting and defense to this team could be the difference between winning it all or another early playoff exit.
