Bucks' Wes Edens Reveals Disappointing Update on Damian Lillard Blood Clot
Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens offered up some frustrating intel on nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's health heading into the home stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Bucks have been absolutely reeling without their second-best player. Lillard was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis, a.k.a. a blood clot, in his right calf. Although a blood thinner has stabilized the issue, he is on the shelf indefinitely.
Given that the playoffs are just eight games away for the 40-34 Bucks, this development couldn't happen at more inconvenient time, although of course the primary concern is for Lillard's long-term health, outside of the game.
Since Lillard's last game, a 104-93 defeat against the revitalized Golden State Warriors on March 18, the Bucks have gone 2-4. They have dropped their last four straight games.
During a new conversation with Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Edens made a disappointing confession about Lillard's return timeline.
"Health is everything in the NBA and we’ve been a little bit snakebit around the playoffs the last four years," Edens said, alluding to the injuries to Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Lillard that have impacted the team's 2021 title defense since the 2022 playoffs.
"Dame’s No. 1 objective, our objective for him, is to be healthy as a person," Edens added. "He’s an amazing basketball player, but he’s also an amazing person. We want him healthy. And so I have no idea what that means for him in the short term or long term. And you can only play the game with the people who suit up for it."
Edens did seem to be hopeful that the return of another long-absent Bucks piece could abet Milwaukee's play during the stretch run of the team's season.
"We’ll get Bobby [Portis Jr.] back here in a few days," Edens added. We’ve got a great team, I think, otherwise."
Without Lillard, it's hard to see Milwaukee making much noise at all in the postseason. The 34-year-old Weber State product remains one of the NBA's best scoring guards. In 58 healthy games this season so far, the 6-foot-2 vet has been averaging 24.9 points on .448/.376/.921 shooting splits, 7.1 dimes and 4.7 boards.
