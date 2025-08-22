Former Bucks Champ Believes All-Star Rival Can Become 'Next Giannis'
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best players of this generation on the roster. Giannis Antetokounmpo has skills that some other players in the league simply don't have.
His combination of size, power, and speed is something wholly unique to him. He is almost impossible to stop when he is driving with a full head of steam.
Antetokounmpo is a true one of one. Yet, one of his former teammates believes that a current NBA player can develop into a player who is similar to Antetokounmpo based on his skills.
Former Bucks guard Jeff Teague believes that Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo can turn into the second coming of Antetokounmpo. He said so on his Club 520 podcast.
"He don't have a Giannis build. Like, the only step he could take is like Giannis. He can become that physically imposing, drawing people over, and go dunk."
Teague would go on to say that Adebayo's aggressiveness and mentality are not like Antetokounmpo's, which is a problem for him. Adebayo is not the same when it comes to the mental build.
There aren't very many people in the history of the league who have the skill and the mentality to match that of Antetokounmpo. He's a unique player in the history of the league.
At this point, the only thing missing on Antetokounmpo's resume is more championships. He has only been to the NBA Finals once, winning the title over the Suns.
Comparisons with Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo need to stop
Teague played with Antetokounmpo, so he knows just how good he is. Comparisons to him need to stop, because he is unlike any player in the history of the NBA.
There will be no next Giannis because no one has ever seen anyone like him before. He continues to improve every year, as well. Adebayo's resume as a scorer doesn't come close to comparing to him.
Adebayo has made the Finals twice and has come up empty both times. He's never been the best player on his own team until the second half of this past season, when Jimmy Butler got traded.
This past year, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
