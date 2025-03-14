Former Bucks Champion Says LeBron James is More Dangerous Than Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best players in the league today. His numbers this season alone are off the charts, and he has improved in many facets of his game throughout his career.
While that is the case, the 30-year-old still has room to grow and develop in his game. He has shown that he has the skills and then some to be the No. 1 player on a championship team, and we saw that in 2021.
There is no doubting Antetokounmpo's greatness, but one may doubt it compared to another all-time great, like LeBron James. James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. Even though he is 40 years old, he has still played at that high level and has decided all the odds thus far.
Although that is the case, one could argue he is playing the best he has in years. Comparing almost anyone to James is nearly unfair, but that's what former Bucks champion Jeff Teague did in his last episode of the Club 520 podcast.
Teague mentioned how, even now, James may be more dangerous than the Greek Freak.
“The thing is, they are kind of, I’m not going to say easy to guard, but they are predictable. Giannis is predictable, you know what he’s going to do, he’s going to the basket. You can live with him shooting jumpers. He can pass but he doesn’t wanna pass.
“He draws just as much attention as LeBron, but the thing LeBron does really well, he can score when he wants to, he used to get everybody going. He used to get Kevin Love a couple of threes, he’d get JR Smith a couple. Bron would slowly work his way into the game.
“You don’t ever see Giannis get everybody going. He got trust issues. That’s a tough way to play.”
James is still at the top of his game, and one could argue that he is a more versatile player than Antetokounmpo. No one is arguing Antetokounmpo's greatness, and he does things no one else can.
Antetokounmpo is a force of nature and has proven that over the last seven-plus years in his career.
Although James is on the older side, he has proven to be elite on all three levels on the offensive end. Both are great in their own way.
Teague was in Milwaukee for the last few months of the season in 2021. He played 21 games and averaged 6.6 points in 15.9 minutes.
