Bucks to Honor Late Junior Bridgeman With Special Jersey Patch
The Milwaukee Bucks will be honoring the late Junior Bridgeman on their jerseys for the remainder of the NBA season. It will be a special jersey patch added to the jerseys that will honor the former star.
This is a nice way to honor a person who has meant so much to this Bucks organization. After the news of his death was released a few days ago, the Bucks put out a heartfelt statement for Bridgeman.
"The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman," the Bucks statement began. "Junior's retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks' success."
"His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation's top business leaders and, last September, Junior's professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization," the Bucks added.
"We are heartbroken by Junior’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Doris, his children, Eden, Justin, and Ryan, his entire family and all those close to him."
Bridgeman was selected by the Bucks as the No. 8 pick in the 1975 NBA Draft out of Louisville. The star averaged 13.6 points on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 84.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 dimes a night.
According to Christopher Kuhagen of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bridgeman played in 711 games for the Bucks, ranking third in franchise history. Bridgeman also ranks seventh in made field goals, ninth in total points, and 10th in minutes played for the Bucks.
The Bucks retired his jersey in 1988 and he became a part owner of the team in late 2024. PerMichael Ozanian and Jessica Golden of CNBC, Bridgeman spent approximately $340 million for his piece of the team.
We offer our condolences to the entire Bridgeman family and all his friends during this tough time.
