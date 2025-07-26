Former Bucks Forward Joins New EuroLeague Team
A former Milwaukee Bucks forward has found a new basketball home — far from the NBA.
Ex-Bucks player Nikola Mirotic hasn't played in the league since the 2018-19 season, which was the only season that he played for the Bucks.
After that season, Mirotic decided to head back to Europe to continue his basketball career. Despite interest from multiple other NBA teams, Mirotic has stayed abroad since ending his Bucks tenure.
Mirotic has played for three different teams since he decided to go back to Europe, as he plays in the EuroLeague. He will now play for a fourth different team because he has found a new home.
Mirotic has officially signed a deal with the A.S. Monaco. He continues to play in the best league in Europe. He still believes that he can play at a high level to contribute to winning.
As a scorer, Mirotic is still pretty effective. He averaged 17.7 points per game last season with Emporio Armani Milan. He's still just 34 years old, so he can play for a few years.
If the 6-foot-10 power forward wanted to come back to the NBA, there would certainly be teams that would want to bring him in because of his ability to shoot threes and grab rebounds.
Milwaukee was pleased when he played with the Bucks back during the 2018-19 season, although he only played 14 games with them. Injuries kept him from playing more. He only played 48 games between Milwaukee and New Orleans that season.
Mirotic is the perfect stretch forward for how basketball is played today. He puts a lot of pressure on the defense with his ability to make threes and midrange shots.
At this point, it looks like Mirotic is going to spend the rest of his career playing in Europe. The Montenegro-born big man clearly likes playing closer to home and still competing at a high level.
The Bucks could certainly use him coming off the bench next season with the finite frontcourt depth that they currently have. Adding more depth is something that the Bucks need to do throughout the offseason.
Last season with Emporio Armani Milan, Mirotic averaged 17.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
