Former Bucks First-Round Pick Surprisingly Waived
Former Milwaukee Bucks first-round pick, MarJon Beauchamp, has been waived by the Los Angeles Clippers.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
The Clippers waived Beauchamp to make room for Jordan Miller, who L.A. signed a two-way contract on Saturday. The Bucks drafted Beauchamp in the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 24 overall pick from NBA G League Ignite.
He averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game during his time there. The Bucks were expecting big things out of Beauchamp, but he was underwhelming in his tenure.
In two-plus seasons in Milwaukee, he averaged 4.2 points per game, 2,0 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 0.3 steals while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three in 126 games, started 12 of them and only 11.4 minutes of action.
Prior to being traded to the Clippers before the deadline, he played in 26 games for the Bucks and averaged 2.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 4.7 minutes per game.
The Clippers traded for Beauchamp, giving away Kevin Porter Jr. to the Bucks. Less than a month later, Beauchamp will look for a new team.
The move to trade for Beauchamp was salary-motivated for the Clippers, who didn’t want to be on the hook for Porter’s 2025-26 player option and won’t carry any dead money beyond this season for Beauchamp.
Beauchamp, 24, was a standout coming out of Yakima, Washington. He was a four-star recruit out of Dream City Christian in Arizona.
His success on the Amateur Athletic Union circuit helped him earn a five-star rating from recruiting websites before his junior season. At the end of his high school career, Beauchamp was rated a consensus four-star recruit by major recruiting services.
In 2019, he announced that he would forego college basketball.
Still, he drew attention from Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Texas Tech, Arkansas, and LSU but opted to forgo attending a Division I university due to concerns about his amateur status.
Since trading away Beauchamp, the Bucks are 6-3 and are looking to climb up the standing with more than 20 games left in the season.
