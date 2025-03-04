Doc Rivers Says Bucks Could Mix Starting Lineup Up
The Milwaukee Bucks are still trying to figure out what makes them the best possible team. After trading for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline, they have been focused on getting him integrated with the rest of the roster.
Kuzma is someone they view can really help them when it comes to putting the ball in the basket. His defense has been better than expected so far, too.
Milwaukee has won six of their last seven games and is now fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Despite having so much success, they might end up changing their starting lineup.
When asked about the starting lineup, Doc Rivers mentioned that they aren't taking anything off the table.
“Listen, we’re not scared to try something different,” Rivers said on Saturday. “But he has been very good coming off the bench and that has served us well.
There's a chance that the Bucks decide to re-insert Gary Trent Jr. into the starting lineup. He started off the year as a starter before moving to the bench.
Rivers has decided to have Kuzma as the lone starter with bench units, which has allowed Trent to thrive. In his last ten games, he's averaging 14.2 points per game.
The Bucks will do whatever they deem necessary to continue the success they are having. It would seem foolish to mess with the starting lineup right now, though.
Milwaukee has put itself in a position to have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Unless they go on a big slide, it wouldn't make sense for them to change their lineup.
The Bucks are in a good spot. If Rivers is thinking of tinkering with the starting lineup, that means he has a lot of guys that he trusts to come through in big spots.
Staying healthy is going to be the key for them to end the season. They need their best players to be available for the playoffs, unlike what happened last season.
Rivers understands that and will do the best that he can to keep his guys as healthy as possible.
