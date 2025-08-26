Former Bucks Forward Wants to Make NBA Comeback
The Milwaukee Bucks had Danilo Gallinari on their roster for the 2023-24 season, and he was viewed as one of their key players off the bench. He is someone who has always been able to score the ball.
Gallinari played for three different teams during that season. He only played 17 games for the Bucks, and those were at the end of the season.
Gallinari was not able to find an NBA roster this past season, so he spent last season overseas. At this point, Gallinari is 37 years old, so it might be tough to find a team. He still is trying, anyway.
Former Bucks forward Danilo Gallinari is trying to make an NBA return
Apparently, Gallinari still thinks he has something to give an NBA franchise, even in his advanced age. According to Pianetabasket.com, the 6-foot-10 vet would like to have a final season in the league.
When asked about the NBA, he had this to say: "Hopefully, I always hope so. If I were to return, it would be as a veteran, kind of like insurance for a franchise," Gallinari said. "I wouldn’t play much and would serve as a helpful presence."
Milwaukee likely wouldn't be a landing spot for Gallinari, as he is looking to play for a team that has a chance to win a championship. He knows he wouldn't play very much.
Gallinari likely will end up playing the last of his basketball games overseas in Italy. An NBA team likely won't give him the opportunity to end his career in the US.
Former Bucks forward Danilo Gallinari likely won't find an NBA team to play for
Gallinari is just hoping that an NBA team will give him a chance, but his skills at this point in his career don't match up with that. He is better off staying in Europe if he wants to actually be on the court.
The Bucks likely wouldn't want him back, even at a cheap number. Gallinari has a history of injuries, so he wouldn't add much value to Milwaukee.
During his last NBA season, when he was in Milwaukee, Gallinari averaged 2.8 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
