Former Bucks Guard Joins Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother on Greek Team
A former Milwaukee Bucks champion guard has linked up with nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother overseas.
Veteran former seven-year NBA guard Bryn Forbes has agreed to a new deal with Greek club Aris BC, where he'll suit up alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo's little brother Alex.
As Eurohoops observes, Forbes and the younger Antetokounmpo number among several new additions to the Bucks roster this summer, a tally that also includes Bryce Jones, Elijah Mitrou-Long, Steven Enoch, Ronnie Harrell, George Tanoulis, Arnoldas Kulboka, Jake Forrester, and Stelios Poulianitis.
The 6-foot-2 guard, 32, joined Milwaukee at just the right time. He proved to be a pretty critical reserve option on a Bucks team that, thanks primarily to its blockbuster trade for All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, finally broke through and advanced to and won its first championship in 50 years.
On that Bucks squad, Forbes averaged 10.0 points on .473/.452/.770 shooting splits, 1.6 boards, and 0.6 assists across 70 contests (10 starts). His playoff minutes were slashed from 19.3 to 13.7 during his 20 postseason contests with Milwaukee that summer. In that reduced time window, Forbes averaged 6.6 points while slashing .411/.371/.750, and 1.4 boards a night.
Thanks to his performance as a key bench scoring option for a title team, Forbes agreed to a one-year, $4.5 million room mid-level exception deal to return to the team where he had spent his first four pro seasons after going undrafted out of MIchigan State, the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs subsequently traded Forbes midseason to the Denver Nuggets, who were hurting for backcourt creation with starting guard Jamal Murray still on the mend from an ACL tear.
Forbes next joined the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2022. The Timberwolves at this point were a playoff team but had not yet become repeat Western Conference Finals contenders.
Minnesota waived Forbes in February 2023, days before he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The charges were dismissed, but he was arrested almost exactly a year later on similar charges for a different incident. He hasn't been in the NBA since the first charge, and seems to have fully moved on to ply his trade abroad.
