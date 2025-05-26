Former NBA Guard Blames Bucks' Damian Lillard For Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
A real crossroads is present currently with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The team has a lack of assets — both in terms of first-round picks and proven young players with any real upside.
Damian Lillard is expected to miss all of next season with a torn Achilles, and as he inches closer to age 35, there's no telling as to whether he'll be operating with "Dame Time" anytime soon (if ever).
All of these factors point to Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the team. While he's not openly asked to be traded, he has prioritized public declarations rooted in winning another title. Barring something unforeseen, it won't happen in Milwaukee anytime soon.
While speaking on the "Straight Game Podcast", former NBA player Eddie House riffed on the situation between Milwaukee, Lillard, and Antetokounmpo. The ex-guard was quite blunt in describing a situation many believe to actually be the case.
"I think this is the reason why he wants to get out of there is because of Dame's injury. I don't think that if Dame didn't get hurt, and they made a deep playoff run, and they competed without him getting hurt - Dame is not going to play next season."
"What Giannis is looking at is like, damn, I signed up for Dame to be here. And I thought we were going to make a run. But he ain't going to be here the rest of the playoffs, we lost. He's not going to be here next season. I've got to get somewhere."
Antetokounmpo will be 31 in December. He has two more years on his current deal with Milwaukee. A player option for roughly $62.7 million is available in 2027-28. With Antetokounmpo squarely in his prime, there wouldn't be any shortage of suitors should the Bucks opt to deal him.
The injury to Lillard is a massive blow for the Bucks. Lillard was acquired to give Antetokounmpo an established running mate in the backcourt. In the process, Milwaukee traded an unprotected first-round pick in 2029. The Bucks also gave pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.
Here's the rub: If the Bucks do trade their franchise player and enter a lengthy rebuild, those picks likely will go to Portland given the fact that Blazers would in theory be ahead in their own efforts to reboot their franchise.
If the team sticks with Antetokounmpo, massive changes must be made to enhance the talent around him without assets to trade — and even then that might not be enough for Milwaukee to contend with younger, more talented Eastern Conference squads.
More Bucks news: Multiple NBA Agents Offer Unfortunate Prediction For Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Take New Turn With Intriguing Trade Package
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.