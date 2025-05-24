Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Take New Turn With Intriguing Trade Package
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to have plenty of trade packages to choose from if Giannis Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to be traded. They will have no shortage of options from teams around the league.
Almost every team in the NBA will be lining up with different options for a chance to land one of the best players in the league. He is still a transcendent talent who was an MVP Finalist this year.
Milwaukee will only trade Antetokounmpo if it absolutely has to. If he asks for a trade, that is when they will actually move him.
The Bucks are in need of draft picks and young players. However, one intriguing trade possibility looms with a division foe.
Would the Bucks be interested in a swap with the Cleveland Cavaliers for Evan Mobley?
This would give the Bucks a young player who has already shown immense potential. He was the Defensive Player of the Year this season, so he has already shown the ability to be an All-NBA caliber player.
Mobley is also much younger than Antetokounmpo. He is someone the Bucks can build around for future seasons if they decide to make that swap.
This trade would work because of the massive contract extension that Mobley signed. Neither side would need to throw in any other pieces to make it work.
Mobley in Milwaukee would give the Bucks a great young player to build around for the future. It would allow them to accelerate the rebuild because they have a foundational, defensive piece.
For Cleveland, they would add one of the best players in the NBA to the fold on a roster that already has two great guards and a really solid center. It could make them even more dangerous.
It's an intriguing idea that both teams would have to consider. The Bucks would likely do it, but Cleveland might have some pause.
This past season, Mobley averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
