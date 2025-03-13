Luka Doncic Injury Status For Bucks vs Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight as they look to stop their losing streak. Entering this game, the Lakers have listed star guard Luka Doncic on the injury report and he is in danger of missing the contest.
More news Bucks Coach Darvin Ham Called Out by Fans Over Viral Photo During Loss to Pacers
Doncic was listed as questionable for the contest as he deals with ankle soreness. More than likely Doncic will play against the Bucks but with a questionable designation, it remains to be seen.
If Doncic can't give it a go, the Lakers will be very shorthanded. Los Angeles is already going to be without the services of star forward LeBron James as he deals with a groin injury.
Doncic is the main player for the Lakers right now and the Bucks will need to put their focus onto him. Los Angeles will also be missing forward Rui Hachimura and center Jaxson Hayes in the game.
Milwaukee enters this game with its own set of potential absences as well. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have landed on the injury report ahead of this game with the Lakers.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in Danger of Missing Game vs Lakers
The Bucks are going to need both of them if they want to take down the Lakers. Even without James on the court, Los Angeles remains a competitive team and they also enter this game on a losing streak.
Both sides will be coming in with a little desperation as they try to stop the bleeding. Each team is fighting for playoff positioning but the Bucks are more of the healthy squad entering this game.
Milwaukee will need to take advantage of this fact and grab this win against the Lakers. The next 10 games for the Bucks are brutal and if they can start out strong, it could go a long way.
Read more: Bucks Playoff Fate Could Be Sealed Over Next 10 Game Stretch
We should know more about the official status of Doncic as we get closer to the start of the game today. The same goes for the Bucks' two-star players on the injury report.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Shaquille O’Neal Responds to Death of Bucks Owner, Star Junior Bridgeman
Trade Proposal Has Bucks Acquiring Former First-Round Talent This Summer
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.