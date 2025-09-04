Free Agent Bucks Guard Reportedly Turned Down by Australian Team
The Milwaukee Bucks had Patrick Beverley on their team a couple of years ago for his defensive toughness and his ferociousness on the court. He brought an attitude that the team needed.
By the end of his tenure with Milwaukee, that attitude ended up being his undoing. He was thrown out of his final game with the Bucks against the Pacers for firing a basketball at a fan twice.
Since then, he has not signed with another NBA team. If he were to, he'd have to serve a five-game suspension due to those antics. He can't even sign with an Australian team at this point.
Former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley can't find another place to play
Beverley was playing in Israel, but that has become unsafe for him with the war that has been going on in Gaza. Now, he can't find a place to play anywhere around the world.
According to ESPN, Beverley recently tried to sign with the Perth Wildcats, but they weren't interested in him at all. It seems that no one wants someone with the kind of baggage that he has.
Had Beverley not lost his cool in that playoff game in Indiana, perhaps he would have had more opportunities to continue his basketball career somewhere.
Instead, that was the straw that broke the camel's back. Teams don't want to deal with someone who can't control their emotions and is getting into trouble on the court.
Former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley likely won't play basketball again
At this point, it's unlikely that he will be able to play competitive basketball again. He's 37 years old and doesn't add much to the court on the offensive end.
His career is likely over. He has a podcast that he will likely continue to do, but any hope of playing for one of the best leagues in the world is unlikely to happen at this point in his life.
That's the price of developing a reputation for being one of the dirtiest players in the NBA over the course of a 12-year career. He still made plenty of money during his time in the league.
In his final season with Milwaukee, Beverley averaged six points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
