Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo Reveals Surprising X-Factor That Convinced Milwaukee to Re-Sign Him
The Milwaukee Bucks surprised the world this weekend when they announced they were signing combo forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a reported one-year, $2.9 million veteran's minimum contract.
To hear Thanasis — older brother of nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo — tell it, his defensive play for his native Greece during the warm-up to this year's EuroBasket competition and its first few group play games.
Per Michalis Gioulenoglou of Eurohoops, the elder Antetokounmpo explained how his impressive play enticed Milwaukee's front office.
“For sure. They were here after the first game against Italy, and they were excited because I was playing defense. I was doing my job, that’s my role," Antetokounmpo said. "The important thing is that everyone who returns (after such an injury) with a team, or in a tournament like this, has to prove themselves again. That’s basketball. Whatever you have done so far counts; it’s your resume, but you have to prove it every day. That’s professional sports”.
“I want to thank all the people who worked with me and my family. The biggest struggle was to come back physically to this level," Antetokounmpo added. "This is the first thing, and then the rest will come. It was very important for me to get this opportunity, and I really thank God for being here.”
“What I am thinking right now is the next game against Bosnia, but having a team is a gift from god to me for the effort I have made all this time to return," Antetokounmpo said. "It’s not easy, but I am still eager to work.”
