Bucks' Damian Lillard Being Listed as Top Trade Target For Western Conference Power
The Milwaukee Bucks are starting to play as many expected they would like to open up the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks' first handful of weeks were a nightmare, as they started the season 2-8, but they have six of their last seven games to put them at 8-9.
The Bucks have quickly turned it around, and it has much to do with their superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP candidate, and if he continues his stellar play, he could lead the Bucks back to contention in the Eastern Conference. However, Lillard's play has also been great.
Lillard is averaging 25.2 points per game, which is good for 11th in the league. The 34-year-old star still has much left in the tank.
The Bucks have a lot going for them, but if they cannot improve drastically, a trade could be on the horizon. While trading away Antetokounmpo seems unlikely, the Bucks could go in a different direction with Lillard.
If they decide to do so, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report listed every team's top three trade targets and listed Lillard as a target for the Houston Rockets.
"With Kelly Iko of The Athletic reporting that the Houston Rockets don't want to break up their young core for Giannis Antetokounmpo, why not pursue another Bucks star instead?
"Swapping Fred VanVleet and some incentives for Lillard could be a win-win, as the eight-time All-Star would help ignite an offense that ranks just 11th overall despite Houston's 11-5 start," wrote Swartz.
It was reported that the Rockets aren't willing to break up their young core for Antetokounmpo, so it's safe to assume they wouldn't do so for Lillard.
The Rockets appear to have a great deal going for them. They have a young, talented nucleus, and they will be a threat for a playoff spot this season in a jam-packed Western Conference.
Lillard may not fit their plans, but if they call Miwlaukeem about him, the Bucks could get a great haul in return.
The Rockets have four unprotected first-round picks, four swaps, and a couple of unprotected first-round picks from the Phoenix Suns. In 2025, the Rockets will have two first-round picks, one of their own and the other from either Oklahoma City or Phoenix.
In addition, they have a surplus of young players and are on the rise back to being a relevant team. The Bucks have talent on their side but no future as constructed.
