Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record with seventh All-Star starter selection

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having an incredible season for the Milwaukee Bucks, and that success has continued in the All-Star voting.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo added another feather to his cap as he was named an All-Star starter for the seventh season in a row. The feat broke the record of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was selected six times while playing for the Bucks early in his career.

Picture of consistency

The Greek Freak started solidifying his place amongst the NBA's best in the 2016-2017 season when he was named an All-Star for the first time. In that season, he established himself as a two-way force with averages of 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game.

From that point on, it has been one spectacular season after, which includes winning the NBA title in the 2020-2021 season. This season, although he's missed 11 games due to knee soreness, Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31 points, along with 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

All-Star captain

Not only was Antetokounmpo named an All-Star starter, but he was also named the captain of the Eastern Conference All-Star team. This will be the third time that Antetokounmpo will serve as an All-Star captain, following his selection in 2019 and 2020.

This year's gathering of some of the game's best will be held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 19th. Antetokounmpo is trying to win his first All-Star game as captain following losses to LeBron James-captained squads in his previous two stints.

In a stark departure from the usual selection process, the captains will draft their players before the All-Star Game itself. This means LeBron and Giannis will draft the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference on February 19 in a unique twist to the event.

The All-Star game is sure to be an exciting one this year with Antetokounmpo aiming to break his streak of losses and take home a victory as captain. It will also be interesting to see which players he drafts for his team and if they can help him finally get that elusive win.