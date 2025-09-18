Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Leave Bucks After This Season, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have been fighting Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors all summer long. He will be playing for the team this year, but this is just the start of the rumors.
If the Bucks don't play well before the trade deadline, those rumors will fire right back up again. Teams will start making calls to see if the superstar forward wants out.
While the Bucks are likely going to hold onto him this year, one NBA insider believes they could lose him after this season is over, meaning they'd have to replace him next year.
NBA Insider Predicts The Bucks Could Lose Giannis Antetokounmpo This Season
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints believes the Bucks might have a hard time holding on to Antetokounmpo once the season ends.
"What Giannis has now is what he will have for the entirety of the 2025-26 season and beyond. How the Bucks perform during the upcoming season will write Antetokounmpo's future, whether that be in Milwaukee or elsewhere."
Siegel mentions that the team needs someone to step up into the number two scoring role fast if Antetokounmpo is going to be happy enough to stay with the team beyond this season.
"Someone will need to step up and emerge as a real No. 2 threat next to Antetokounmpo if his long-term future is to be with the Bucks."
The Bucks signed Myles Turner to be that guy, but it's unclear if that's a role that he is going to be able to fill at this point in his career. Turner has never been the second-best player on a team before.
The Bucks Will Need to Make a Run in The Playoffs to Keep Antetokounmpo Happy
If Milwaukee is able to make the playoffs, they have a shot to keep him. He wants to win championships, and he'd prefer to do it in Milwaukee.
If the Bucks do miss the playoffs, Antetokounmpo will likely look at other options around the league. He wants to win championships, and nothing else really matters to him.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
