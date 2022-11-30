Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo earns #1 spot on Shaqtin' A Fool

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

One of the rare times you will see the 'Greek Freak' on this show.

Giannis Antetokounmpo usually finds himself on the daily highlights with ease considering his dominating and flashy style of play. But the 'Greek Freak' is only human even though his nickname and build might lead you to believe otherwise, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal clowned the Milwaukee Bucks superstar on his show after a recent blooper.

Shaqtin' A Fool 

Shaqtin' A Fool has been one of the funniest NBA segments on TV for over a decade, as the legendary Shaq reguraly collects the funniest bloopers and mishaps from the NBA world. Even the best of the best have found themselves on the tail end of O'Neal's jokes. 

Last night, the most recent edition aired on TNT, and the Bucks superstar actually took first place with his flop against the Chicago Bulls a few days ago.

Giannis was guarding Bulls center Nikola Vucevic in the low post when the Montenegrian big man tried to get around the "Greek Freak" and raised his hand. Antetokounmpo immediately tried to sell the call, flying away and falling in "pain" even though there was barely any contact. 

Shaq said it was a flop that would make even soccer players proud. The ref didn't bite, and Antetokounmpo got called for the foul and secured his spot on Shaqtin.

Still balling

Even though Giannis might have won Shaqtin this week, it didn't stop him from dominating the NBA and winning an even bigger award; the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record, while averaging 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game was enough for everyone to see Antetokounmpo was head and shoulders above everybody else in the league this week, despite having a slight hiccup with the ridiculous flop.

