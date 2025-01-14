Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Bucks vs Kings
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to bounce back strongly after their tough loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday.
The Bucks will look to blow off some steam against the Sacramento Kings in the inner-conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Bucks will host the Kings in this match in front of their home crowd, and if all pans out, they will be with their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the court.
Antetokounmpo landed on the injury report prior to the game and is listed as probable for Tuesday's game. The 30-year-old superstar is on the injury report due to a right patella tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo continues to pop up on the injury report with right patella tendinopathy, though he's expected to suit up for his eighth consecutive contest. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 26.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 55.7 percent from the field in 34.2 minutes per contest.
Antetokounmpo has been at the top of the MVP discussion for the better part of a month due to his stellar play this season.
In 31 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points per game, 11.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 59.8 percent from the field in 34.9 minutes of action.
The last time we saw Antetokounmpo on the court, he was solid. He recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 31 minutes against the Knicks. That game was one to forget, and he will do his best to do just that.
While the Bucks will be playing in front of their home crowd, this game will be far from a walk in the park.
The Kings have won seven in a row and will look for their eighth on Tuesday night. This is Sacramento's final game of a three-game road trip, and they will look to end it with a bang.
The Bucks are 12-7 in home games. Milwaukee has a 7-8 record against teams above .500.
The Kings have gone 10-7 away from home. Sacramento has gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, compared to the Bucks, who have been a mediocre 5-5.
In this 10-game stretch, Milwaukee is averaging 112.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.
