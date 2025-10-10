Giannis Antetokounmpo Only Has One Team He'd Play With Outside of Bucks in NBA
A recent report from ESPN's top NBA insider Shams Charania has the NBA world buzzing regarding Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future in Milwaukee.
It's no secret that Antetokounmpo has been disappointed with how the Bucks have performed in the playoffs over the past three seasons, exiting each time in the first round.
"The last three years, we've been eliminated in the first round, so it's not much to talk about," Antetokounmpo said over a video conference at media day on Sept. 19. "We just got to put our heads down and stay locked in the whole year long and try to win some games and hopefully get in the playoffs and then don't get eliminated in the first round. That's pretty much it. And then we go from there."
The two-time MVP has been vocal about his desire to win another championship after winning his only title in 2021. It is becoming increasingly clear that Antetokounmpo might think his best shot is outside of Milwaukee.
According to reporting from Charania, Antetokounmpo seriously considered his options over the offseason, enough to spark an in-person visit from general manager Jon Horst in Greece while Antetkounmpo was enjoying the offseason.
According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Charania reported that the only team Antetokounmpo was interested in playing with were the New York Knicks.
A Knicks-Bucks Trade Chat Did Happen
"The Bucks picked up the Knicks' call on Antetokounmpo, and the sides engaged in conversations for a window of time in August, league sources said, but the teams never got traction on a deal," Charania wrote. "The Bucks insisted to the Knicks that they preferred not to move Antetokounmpo, but those in Milwaukee believe New York did not make a strong enough offer to continue even discussing a trade, league sources said. It's unclear how the Bucks would have responded to an all-out chase by the Knicks."
Charania also reported that the Knicks believed the Bucks were never serious about trading away the face of their franchise.
In joining the Knicks — although it is likely just a hypothetical — Antetokounmpo would join what would become a terrifying team in the Eastern Conference made up of reigning All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
However, for now, Antetokounmpo remains the only All-Star in Milwaukee.
