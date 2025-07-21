Bucks Would Send Giannis Antetokounmpo to East Rival in Shocking 5-Player Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Milwaukee Bucks have had themselves quite an active offseason. The Bucks have made some monumental moves that they believe will put them in position to compete in the Eastern Conference this upcoming season.
The Bucks have been at the forefront of the offseason, mainly because of the uncertain future of their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the league for the past eight seasons or so. He's improved every year since he arrived in the league, and he's well on his way to Springfield when all is said and done.
However, while that is the case, his future in Milwaukee appears to be in limbo. The likelihood of him starting this season in Milwaukee is high, but the Bucks could send him packing if they receive a trade package they cannot refuse.
In this trade proposal, that is the case. According to Alan Goldsher of Sports Illustrated, the Bucks ship the two-time MVP to the Boston Celtics in a massive 5-player blockbuster trade.
"If the Bucks decide to move on from Antetokounmpo, every team in the Association will want in, but few will have the resources to get the deal across the finish line.
"One team that might have the horses: the Boston Celtics, who could put together a super-tempting package of an All-Star vet, young and proven depth, and significant draft capital—a haul few, if any NBA GMs could match.
"A Celts/Deer deal might look a little somethin’ like this:"
Boston Celtics receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and A.J. Green
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Jaylen Brown, Anfernee Simons, Payton Pritchard, 2026 first-round draft pick, 2028 first-round draft pick and 2030 first-round draft pick.
The Bucks would not only gain three quality players to bolster their rotation, but they’d also recoup three first-round picks in the process.
While parting ways with Antetokounmpo is far from ideal — especially given his deep ties to Milwaukee and the impact he’s made both on the court and in the community — this kind of deal could set the franchise up for both immediate competitiveness and long-term stability.
For a team low on draft assets, this could be the kind of move that balances present value with future flexibility.
