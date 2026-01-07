The Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Golden State with the hopes of building on their two-game winning streak as they continue their four-game road trip. The Bucks will be at full strength along with the Warriors and have matched up fairly evenly over the years.

The Bucks (16-20) and Warriors (19-18) meet for the second and last time this season with the Bucks winning the first in October. The two teams split the season series 1-1 in 2024-2025 as well as 2023-2024, 2022-2023, 2021-2022 and 2020-2021. The Bucks are 88-61 all-time versus the Warriors during the regular season, including 51-22 in home games and 35-39 in road games.

So, with two future Hall of Famers going head-to-head, here is how Milwaukee can extend their win streak to 3.

1. Ryan Rollins Needs to Control the Game (Again)

Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) looks for a shot against Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) in the 3rd quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In the first matchup, the potential most improved player went toe to toe with a hall of famer. Rollins: 32 points (13/21 FG, 5/7 3PT, 1/3 FT), 8 assists, 1 turnover

Steph: 27 points (8/19 FG, 4/10 3PT, 7/8 FT), 4 assists, 5 turnovers

Since then, Rollins has formed a great chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ryan Rollins is averaging17.2/4.3/5.8 while leading the league in deflections at age 23. His defensive tenacity and offensive output will be essential to a road victory.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mar 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors fans attempt to distract Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) as he shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Giannis didn't play in the first matchup and Milwaukee won by 10. The Warriors don't have a defensive presence capable of guarding Giannis, and Milwaukee is 4-1 since Giannis returned. Giannis has scored at an insanely high rate this season, and continuously generates good looks for all his teammates. Golden State allows the 26th most points per game off of two pointers at 52% and the way Giannis has scored not only in the paint but in the post, he will take advantage, especially if Draymond Green is out again (Ankle).

3. Continue to Make the Threes

Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter = at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Milwaukee is second in three point percentage at 39.5%. They have elite shooters all over the court, and they generate so many open looks due to Giannis's ability to drive in the paint. If Milwaukee can space the floor it will give them numerous opportunities not only to score on the Warriors defense, but the ability to grab offensive rebounds. The Warriors give up the 23rd most at 11.7 per game, while the Bucks grab a league worst 8.6 per game. Something that they can easily cash in on tonight against the Warriors.

The Bucks have all the tools to beat the Warriors and already have, even without their Super Star. So while Golden State is favored, if the Milwaukee Bucks can cash in on these keys to victory, they will be heading to Los Angeles on a three-game winning streak.

