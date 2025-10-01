Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Brother Thanasis Brings Tons of Value to Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a deal this summer. He is a player that the Bucks will likely keep on the roster as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the team.
Most fans around the NBA view Thanasis as a player who only has a job because his brother is one of the best players in the league. Fans of other teams don't think he brings value.
Giannis would strongly disagree with that assertion. In fact, the Bucks forward believes that his brother helps the Bucks with his leadership.
Giannis Talks About The Value That His Brother Brings To The Bucks
While speaking during Media Day, Antetokounmpo talked about the value that his brother brings to the franchise.
"I love that Thanasis is on the team...He's such an incredible leader. He's such a vocal point in the locker room...People don't understand how valuable he is to our team."
There are some things that the general public doesn't see that Thanasis might bring to the Bucks. If he truly is a leader in the locker room, that is a good thing.
As far as his value on the court is concerned, Thanasis brings almost nothing to the table. He hasn't earned any playing time to get a rotation spot, and that likely won't happen this year, either.
Of course, the bigger picture for the Bucks is to make Giannis happy. That means keeping Thanasis happy and on the roster since they are a packaged deal in the NBA.
The Bucks Need To Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Happy At All Costs
After it was reported that Antetokounmpo was considering asking out for the first time in his career, the Bucks understood just how much pressure they are under to win.
Keeping Antetokounmpo happy at all costs is the biggest priority for the franchise. If that means keeping his brother on the roster, that's what needs to be done. It's the cost of doing business.
So far in his NBA career, Thanasis is averaging 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He is shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
