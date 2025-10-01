Bucks Zone

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Brother Thanasis Brings Tons of Value to Bucks

The Bucks' best forward believes that his brother brings big things to the team.

Ryan Stano

Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (l) and his brother Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (r) watch the game from the bench in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (l) and his brother Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (r) watch the game from the bench in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a deal this summer. He is a player that the Bucks will likely keep on the roster as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the team.

Most fans around the NBA view Thanasis as a player who only has a job because his brother is one of the best players in the league. Fans of other teams don't think he brings value.

Giannis would strongly disagree with that assertion. In fact, the Bucks forward believes that his brother helps the Bucks with his leadership.

More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Work With Hall of Famer on Jumpshot

Giannis Talks About The Value That His Brother Brings To The Bucks

While speaking during Media Day, Antetokounmpo talked about the value that his brother brings to the franchise.

"I love that Thanasis is on the team...He's such an incredible leader. He's such a vocal point in the locker room...People don't understand how valuable he is to our team."

There are some things that the general public doesn't see that Thanasis might bring to the Bucks. If he truly is a leader in the locker room, that is a good thing.

As far as his value on the court is concerned, Thanasis brings almost nothing to the table. He hasn't earned any playing time to get a rotation spot, and that likely won't happen this year, either.

Of course, the bigger picture for the Bucks is to make Giannis happy. That means keeping Thanasis happy and on the roster since they are a packaged deal in the NBA.

More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Predicts Surprise Offseason Signing Will Be Huge X-Factor

The Bucks Need To Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Happy At All Costs

After it was reported that Antetokounmpo was considering asking out for the first time in his career, the Bucks understood just how much pressure they are under to win.

Keeping Antetokounmpo happy at all costs is the biggest priority for the franchise. If that means keeping his brother on the roster, that's what needs to be done. It's the cost of doing business.

So far in his NBA career, Thanasis is averaging 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He is shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Latest Bucks News

feed

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Ryan Stano
RYAN STANO

Home/News