Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Work With Hall of Famer on Jumpshot
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed which Hall of Famer he would like to work with on his jumpshot.
Antetokounmpo is one of the few players who has managed to win an MVP award and establish himself as an elite NBA player, despite lacking a consistent jumpshot or the ability to space the floor.
The Greek Freak excels on offense by creating transition opportunities where he's strongest and driving to the basket with his impressive handle for his size.
His explosiveness and 100th percentile length give Antetokounmpo enough juice on offense to score, while also defending at an elite level.
At 30 years old, Antetokounmpo is entering his physical prime, though once he loses a step in his burst, he will need to have additional ways of scoring.
Antetokounmpo is seemingly aware of his need for work on his shot, and he has someone in mind who can help him progress.
"I don't like working with players who are playing right now. I want to work with young guys and with LeBron, for example, I could work with LeBron, but he's still playing, I'll see him in a month or two and he'll be my opponent," Antetokounmpo told Sport24.
A New Hall of Fame Collaborator for Antetokounmpo
"I like working with players who are retired. I think the next one is Carmelo Anthony. If I could work with Carmelo Anthony, I would love to.
"For the mid-range, for the face-jump, his game was very effortless, very easy, very relaxing."
Throughout his career, Antetokounmpo has shot 28.4 percent from three-point range, with last season being one of his worst at 22.2 percent on 0.9 attempts per game.
He still averaged 30.4 points while shooting 62 percent from the field and a 60.7 effective field goal percentage.
The Bucks have been focused on building a roster full of shooters who can space the floor for Antetokounmpo, though recent iterations have lacked the necessary perimeter threat, leaving the paint packed with bodies to help defend the Greek Freak.
A jumpshot would make him unstoppable, preventing defenders from giving him space at the 3-point line, and his wingspan would make his shot difficult to block.
The potential of Antetokounmpo with a good jumpshot has been debated for years, but it has never materialized, and at this point, it is hard to imagine his shot getting better.
