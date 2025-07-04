Giannis Antetokounmpo Shut Down Jimmy Butler Trade to Bucks One Time, Says Ex-Buck
The Miwlaukee Bucks have been one of the better NBA teams for the last handful of seasons. That comes as no shock as they possess one of the best players ever to grace the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo has established himself as, at worst, a top 75 player of all time and has taken the Bucks to heights they have not reached since the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
There’s no question that Antetokounmpo’s jersey will one day hang in the rafters — and a spot in Springfield seems all but inevitable.
He’s built a legacy in Milwaukee, and while it’s easy to assume the level of influence he holds within the organization, hearing stories that back it up only reinforces just how powerful his presence truly is.
Former Bucks center and teammate of Antetokounmpo, John Henson, revealed a story of the time the nine-time All-Star rejected a trade for Jimmy Butler in exchange for Khris Middleton.
"There was a trade, talk about a long time ago, Khris Middleton-for-Jimmy Butler swap," Henson said.
"Giannis was like, 'Nah, we're not doing that.' That was the only time I've ever seen him stand up and say something.
"If something is wrong, he will say something. But for the most part, he lets the front office do its thing."
According to Henson, this trade would have taken place back in 2018, during the height of the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler’s time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While Butler has been traded three times in his career — and not all of those exits were smooth — his stint in Minnesota arguably stands out as the most turbulent, particularly as things unraveled toward the end.
Butler and the Timberwolves' front office were clearly not on the same page, and tensions came to a head during the infamous practice where he led a group of third-stringers to a win over the starters. With all the chaos surrounding the situation, it’s not hard to see why Antetokounmpo might have wanted no part of that drama.
Ultimately, Antetokounmpo and Middleton reached the pinnacle in 2021. Middleton played a pivotal role in helping the team secure its first title in Milwaukee in 50 years.
It was a moment neither one of them would replace and one that management may have been happy with their superstar being vocal about a trade.
